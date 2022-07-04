STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,246,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 283,194 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 10.97% of STAAR Surgical worth $419,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 122,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.19. 11,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,051. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STAA. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

