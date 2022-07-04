StaFi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.47 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC on major exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $19.30 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00087330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00266461 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00046888 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008881 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.