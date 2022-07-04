Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 834.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLJF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.