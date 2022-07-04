Step Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $190,077.50 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $190,077.50 and $3.11 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00147625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00852286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015809 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

