Stephens Trims MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Target Price to $100.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stephens to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

