stETH (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00148702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00083792 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016620 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars.

