Steve Bennetts Purchases 28,837 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts purchased 28,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £865.11 ($1,061.35).

Shares of Actual Experience stock traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2.75 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. Actual Experience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.35).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

