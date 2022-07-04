Steve Bennetts Purchases 28,837 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts purchased 28,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £865.11 ($1,061.35).
Shares of Actual Experience stock traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2.75 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. Actual Experience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.35).
