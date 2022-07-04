Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$13.25

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGY. Cormark upgraded Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.22. 546,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,492. The firm has a market cap of C$768.55 million and a PE ratio of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.83, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.38. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.68.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$169.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,505,889.

About Surge Energy (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.