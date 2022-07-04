Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Price Target to C$1.75

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

TSE PMT traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.26. 53,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.94. Perpetual Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.95. The company has a market cap of C$80.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.95 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$41,875.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,569,467. Also, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$94,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,524.65.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

