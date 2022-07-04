Stifel Nicolaus Increases International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target to C$18.25

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPCFF. Barclays upped their target price on International Petroleum from SEK 145 to SEK 160 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Shares of IPCFF opened at $9.22 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.