Stifel Nicolaus Raises Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$17.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. The firm had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

