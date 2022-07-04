StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.10. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

