StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 117,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

