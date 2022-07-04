StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

