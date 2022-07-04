StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

