StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.24). On average, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

