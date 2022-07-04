StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NWFL opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $197.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,310 shares of company stock worth $79,863 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

