StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

VTVT stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -1.55. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

