StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SANM traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $40.66. 12,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,414. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,030,000 after purchasing an additional 248,130 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sanmina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

