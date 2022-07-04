StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

