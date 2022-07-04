StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
PTNR opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.27.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
