StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

About UTStarcom (Get Rating)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.