StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.
About UTStarcom
