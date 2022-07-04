StockNews.com Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.31.

KGC opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

