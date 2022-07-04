StockNews.com Lowers Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE SNY opened at $51.01 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42.

Sanofi ( NYSE:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

