StockNews.com Upgrades Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.20. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.39%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

