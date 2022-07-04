STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STOR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of STOR opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

