Streamr (DATA) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

