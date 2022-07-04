Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Price Target Cut to $31.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $31.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

SMMF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,874. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 32.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

