Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.96. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $173,056.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,285 shares of company stock worth $915,310. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,366,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,968,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

