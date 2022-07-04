SVB Leerink Lowers Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TALS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ TALS opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.76. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 45.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

