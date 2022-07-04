Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00152049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00083762 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

