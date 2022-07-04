Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in June

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 224.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWSDF opened at $477.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.49. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $477.35 and a twelve month high of $664.00.
Swiss Life Company Profile (Get Rating)
