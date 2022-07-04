Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in June

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 224.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWSDF opened at $477.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.49. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $477.35 and a twelve month high of $664.00.

Swiss Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

