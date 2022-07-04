SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.35% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5,657.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 162,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $717,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

