SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 980 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.6% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.48. 144,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,668. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.