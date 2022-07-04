SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $123,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. 10,944,748 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

