SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.02. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

