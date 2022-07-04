Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $11.89 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

