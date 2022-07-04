Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $11.89 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

Symbotic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

