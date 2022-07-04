SYNC Network (SYNC) Hits One Day Volume of $273.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $273.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00218796 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001084 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00419394 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,152,271 coins and its circulating supply is 117,713,531 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.