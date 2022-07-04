Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

