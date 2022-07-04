Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGB shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 130,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.42 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.