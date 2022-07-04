Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.07.

Several brokerages have commented on TCS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their price target on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

Shares of TCS traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.92. 5,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,165. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$61.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 98.15%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

