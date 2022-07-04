Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Lowered to C$47.50 at Cormark

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$47.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.92.

Tecsys stock traded down C$0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148. The company has a market cap of C$473.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.09. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$61.06.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

