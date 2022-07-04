Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at National Bankshares

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.07.

Shares of TSE:TCS traded down C$0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching C$32.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,165. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.85.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

