Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $90.36 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.98 or 1.00053898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,628,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

