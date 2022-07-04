Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.69), with a volume of 118620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.69).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.29. The stock has a market cap of £46.90 million and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56.

In other news, insider Bruce Weatherill purchased 94,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £58,614.80 ($71,911.18).

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

