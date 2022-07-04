Ternoa Tops 1-Day Volume of $295,929.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. Ternoa has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $295,929.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ternoa has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ternoa alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00148566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00809911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00084145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016198 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ternoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternoa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.