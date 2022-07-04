The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Update

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GFGDU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFGDU. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

