The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,850 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

