The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $11.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.23. 92,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

