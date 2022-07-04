The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,970,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

Shares of TD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.22. 49,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

